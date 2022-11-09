The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

People Who See Themselves As Attractive Are More Likely To Act Selfishly, New Study Finds

People Who See Themselves As Attractive Are More Likely To Act Selfishly, New Study Finds

New research has found that those who see themselves as more attractive than others tend to believe they are more deserving of special treatment. Shocker!

In a new study, attractive people, or those who think they are attractive, have been found to act more selfishly, even at the expense of others.  

  

The study, published in Evolution and Human Behaviour, surveyed more than 1,300 individuals to evaluate how good-looking they believed they were and their level of selfishness and entitlement.  

  

Researchers found that the individuals who rated themselves as more attractive were more likely to act in their own self-interest and believed they were more deserving of special treatment.  

  

“In psychology, a consensus has largely been reached on a phenomenon known as ‘what is beautiful is good’ (i.e., attractiveness stereotype), which refers to perceivers attributing various positive traits to good-looking individuals,” study author, Xijing Wang of the City University of Hong Kong, told PsyPost 

  

Researchers explained that fitting certain beauty standards enhances people’s perception of you.  

  

Attractive people are viewed as more confident, trustworthy and intelligent.  

  

“We found that self-perceived attractiveness, either chronically experienced or experimentally heightened, predicted and promoted self-interested behaviour,” Wang explained.  

  

“This is because attractive individuals (compared to average others) experience a higher level of psychological entitlement, which subsequently leads to a higher level of self-interested behaviour.  

  

“So, it seems that despite the favourable treatment received; attractive individuals fail to show reciprocity (i.e., not treating others nicely in return).”  

Redditor Reveals What 'HP' In HP Sauce Stands For, And It's Shocked The Internet
NEXT STORY

Redditor Reveals What 'HP' In HP Sauce Stands For, And It's Shocked The Internet

Advertisement

Related Articles

Redditor Reveals What 'HP' In HP Sauce Stands For, And It's Shocked The Internet

Redditor Reveals What 'HP' In HP Sauce Stands For, And It's Shocked The Internet

HP sauce is a staple of British culture, and people are only now discovering what 'HP' actually stands for, and it's not Harry Potter.
VR Headset That Would End User's Life If They Lost In A Game Has Been Designed (For Some Reason)

VR Headset That Would End User's Life If They Lost In A Game Has Been Designed (For Some Reason)

It seems as if a gadget designer has been watching a little too much Black Mirror.
U.S. Fast Food Chain Owner Begins 14-Hour, 3 Day Work Weeks For Employees

U.S. Fast Food Chain Owner Begins 14-Hour, 3 Day Work Weeks For Employees

Chick-fil-a franchise owner, Justin Lindsey, has launched an ultra-condensed working week into three 14-hour days.
Cryptocurrency Market Loses Trillions Of Dollars In Just 24 Hours

Cryptocurrency Market Loses Trillions Of Dollars In Just 24 Hours

The global cryptocurrency market has lost trillions of dollars, dropping from US $3 trillion (AU $4.6 trillion) to just over US $900 billion (AU $1.4 billion).
101-Year-Old Woman Claims Tequila Is Key To A Long Life

101-Year-Old Woman Claims Tequila Is Key To A Long Life

We're happy to take her word for it. Mary Flip survived wars and the Great Depression and claims tequila is the key to living for a long time.