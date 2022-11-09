People Who See Themselves As Attractive Are More Likely To Act Selfishly, New Study Finds

In a new study, attractive people, or those who think they are attractive, have been found to act more selfishly, even at the expense of others.

The study, published in Evolution and Human Behaviour, surveyed more than 1,300 individuals to evaluate how good-looking they believed they were and their level of selfishness and entitlement.

Researchers found that the individuals who rated themselves as more attractive were more likely to act in their own self-interest and believed they were more deserving of special treatment.

“In psychology, a consensus has largely been reached on a phenomenon known as ‘what is beautiful is good’ (i.e., attractiveness stereotype), which refers to perceivers attributing various positive traits to good-looking individuals,” study author, Xijing Wang of the City University of Hong Kong, told PsyPost.

Researchers explained that fitting certain beauty standards enhances people’s perception of you.

Attractive people are viewed as more confident, trustworthy and intelligent.

“We found that self-perceived attractiveness, either chronically experienced or experimentally heightened, predicted and promoted self-interested behaviour,” Wang explained.

“This is because attractive individuals (compared to average others) experience a higher level of psychological entitlement, which subsequently leads to a higher level of self-interested behaviour.

“So, it seems that despite the favourable treatment received; attractive individuals fail to show reciprocity (i.e., not treating others nicely in return).”