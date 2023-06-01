The Project

People Who Are Confident At Detecting BS, Aren't Very Good At Detecting BS

You can't just rely on your BS side mirrors.

BS is everywhere; whether it's fake news on Facebook, fake profiles on Facebook or scam posts on Facebook, you only have to log into Facebook and see the absolute garbage pile of hogwash.

We all think that we're good at spotting the hokum and swiftly avoiding it, but two new studies published in the Taylor & Francis online Thinking and Reasoning journal show that many of us have a BS blind spot.

One of the studies showed 412 participants a series of statements, some real quotes and others randomly generated.

The participants had to pick whether they were actual profound statements or just plain hooey; from this data, each person was given their own BS detection score.

They also had to judge their own performance in detecting the nonsense as well as the other participants.

The participants who were bad at detecting baloney didn't just overestimate their ability to spot poppycock but also thought they were better at it than the average person.

"We find that people with the lowest (highest) bullshit detection performance overestimate (underestimate) their detection abilities and overplace (underplace) those abilities when compared to others," the research article explained.

Which is fascinating stuff and also eye-opening that you can use swear words in a scientific paper.

So, what does this mean for our BS spreaders? As a postdoctoral research associate at the University of Miami, Shane Littrell, explained to psypost.com, "one of the main implications of that work suggests that people who intentionally spread misinformation in some situations can also unintentionally spread it without realizing it in other situations."

"To me, this seemed to suggest that some people who knowingly spread bullshit are unaware of the fact that they often fall for it themselves, possibly because they think they're better at detecting it than everyone else," he added.

Do Not Wet Your Toothbrush Before Applying Toothpaste
Do Not Wet Your Toothbrush Before Applying Toothpaste

