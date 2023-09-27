The Project

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

Are you feeling like a cheeky long weekend? Well, you're certainly not the only one.

As tradition has it, millions of Australians will be *cough cough* calling in sick for either this Friday or Monday, or heaven forbid BOTH!

There is more than one good reason to ditch work this weekend. 

The footy finals are finally here this Saturday, and if you're a keen supporter, you might want to spend Friday shaving your legs, manicuring your moustache, or both.

And if you're a super passionate fan, you might want to travel interstate to Victoria to see the finals in the flesh, or alternatively, if you're a disinterested Victorian, maybe you want to escape the footy madness for a weekend away. 

Another tempting reason to have a long weekend is the weather is warming up, and after months of freezing our extremities off, we're all pretty keen to bask in the sunshine somewhere, even if it is our own backyard. 

Let's be honest, we Australians aren't strangers to the cheeky sick day.

According to finder.com, 25% of Australians have called in sick for non-health-related reasons this year, which equates to 3.5 million people. 

So, this all sounds pretty lovely - if you can't beat them, join them - however, what's the cost of so many people wagging at the same time?

The average sick day costs employers an average of $368 per worker.

At that rate, the amount of Aussies chucking sickies this weekend could end up costing up to $980 million in lost productivity. 

So if you're a footy fan, weather enthusiast, or someone who just loves to jump on the bandwagon, have a lovely (and hopefully guilt-free) weekend. 

