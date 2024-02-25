People Shocked To Realise You’re Not Meant To Wash Your Hair Everyday

An X user reshared a video of women admitting how long it has been since they have washed their hair.

Their answers ranged from about 4 days to a week since they last washed their hair.

The X user, Jaack, asked, “Is this genuine or a troll? How often do women wash their hair? I have to wash mine every day otherwise it looks like the inside of a FiveGuys bag.”

The topic of how often you should wash your hair has long been debated. Many base their hair washing schedule on how oily their scalp is.

New York hairdresser Julien Farel told LadBible that washing your hair everyday can strip the scalp of natural oils which can lead to “dry, brittle hair.”

Another man claimed that his hair loss dramatically reduced when he stopped washing his hair as often.

Another block said that he went seven years without using shampoo and said that he loved the results.

Dermatologist Dr Anthony Rossi told CNN that even if you don’t wash your every day, scalp hygiene is important.

“I do think it’s important to have scalp hygiene. Just like beard hygiene, you want to take care of the skin that’s underneath,” Rossi said.

“Tend to it and comb (your hair). That loosens up the dead skin cells, the debris. You want to wet it if you can.

“At least massaging your scalp skin will really help to also loosen up debris. So you don’t necessarily have to wash it with a shampoo itself, but keeping it clean is very helpful.

“You can also use things like leave-in conditioner or scalp oils that help nourish and moisturise the scalp.”