People Born In December Get Less Presents Than Everyone Else

What December babies have been telling us for years, researchers have shown to be true.

Research undertaken by the online marketplace, Not On The High Street, found people born in December received around 160 fewer gifts in their lifetime compared to others.

The average number of presents December babies get each year is four, while everyone else gets six.

Sadly, December babies are very aware of this unfair gift-giving as well. With 80 per cent of those born in December stating they feel they "undoubtedly lose out every year."

Two-thirds (67%) even believed it was the worst month to have a birthday.

So if you have any December-born friends or family in your life, be nice and remember their presents!

Canadian Parents Suing Fortnite Because Their Kids Are Addicted To The Game

