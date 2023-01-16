People Are Shocked To Discover Aus Open Ballkids Work For Free

For most young tennis enthusiasts, becoming a ‘ballkid’ is a dream come true.

Ballkids are right in front of the action are integral to ensuring the game runs smoothly.

With around 2,500 under 18s applying to be a ballkid every year and less than one in five being successful, it is a competitive position to attain.

However, it is tough work.

Successful ballkids go through a year-long selection process with intense training.

The kids then work long hours in the hot sun, all without payment.

One Reddit user brought up the question, “How is this not child exploitation?” noting that Australian Open ballkids were previously paid until they were reclassified as volunteers in 2008.

“It isn’t unreasonable to suggest the ballkids get paid for their time,” said another.

“It’s the sports version of artists getting paid in exposure.”

By comparison, Wimbledon’s ballkids receive a flat payment of £200 a week ($351 AUD).

Ballkids at the U.S. open receive the New York minimum wage of around $15 AUD an hour.

However, others argue that the kids love the experience and chance to be so close to their heroes.

Given that they apply by choice and are not forced to, other users argue it cannot be exploitation.