People Are Putting Toilet Paper In The Fridge To Absorb Unpleasant Odours

TikTok users are using the rolls of toilet paper to get rid of bad smells left behind by spoiled food.

According to Parade, the hack works by absorbing excess moisture that causes mould or mildew, which can produce bad smells.

While there are other ways to improve the scent of your fridge, such as baking soda or vanilla essence, toilet paper is the most cost effective.

If you are going to use toilet paper in your fridge, Parade reports that it’s important to use a fresh roll and swap it out every three weeks.

It’s also important to throw the roll away and not try to reuse it for the bathroom, it will likely stink after absorbing moisture from the fridge.