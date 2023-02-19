People Are Putting Their Dogs To Work For Real Estate Photos

They are happy, friendly, loyal companions, who only sometimes eat their own vomit. Well now you can make some serious funds from your four-legged friend, just have them feature in real estate ads.

Dog appeal is strong, and real estate agents know it.

There has been a growing demand for pooches to feature in images and videos for homes on sale. And we aren’t talking a few pup pennies, these are some big-time doggy dollars.

Ronél Fourie from pet talent agency ‘A-list Animals’ told news.com that owners could be earning up to 800 bucks for having their sweet little doggo be a mutt model.

It makes cents and it makes sense, dogs are cute, and featuring them in either ads or social media posts helps appeal to the dog owner’s market.

According to the Statista Research Department the number of dog owners in Australia in 2021 exceeded 6.3 million – that’s a lot of hounds that need houses.

So give your pupper a bath, makes sure he or she can stand still long enough for a photo and get that bowwow to work.