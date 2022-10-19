People Are Praising A Scandinavian Sleep Hack That Helps Them Sleep Easier

The Scandinavians… What CAN'T they do? They've thought of everything from ABBA to selling meatballs in furniture stores!

Fans of the sleeping style insist that it not only helps them get better rest but also prevents arguments over who's hogging the doona. And it's guaranteed to reduce complaints over Dutch ovens by 100 per cent.

According to a 2017 report by the Sleep Council, 25 per cent of people get poor sleep due to their partner, whether that's thanks to their tossing and turning, playing tug-of-war with the covers, or the dread that they've married the wrong person and that you should never have let Jane-Louise go eight years ago.

My only question is: where does it end? Sure, having a doona each may help you each get better sleep…

So, why not have your own bed? Your own bedroom each? Your own house? Move to different countries! Why not get divorced so you can each get a solid nine hours a night? You can be well-rested, and lonely.

As for this idea being a hack? Probably a long bow. I thought "hacking" was when you use your computer to break into the mainframe of a conglomerate's database, not wandering down to Target for an extra blanket.

And if you're in two minds about whether to stick with your current arrangement or graduate to the Scandinavian method...

Just pick one.

I'm sure it doesn't really matter which one you use. I wouldn't lose any sleep over it.