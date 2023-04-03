People Are Only Now Discovering What 'WC' Stands For And Are Shocked

It's not usually an acronym people take notice of, but one that many see on a daily basis.

The acronym WC can be found on a toilet door or next to a sign pointing to the direction of a toilet, but what does it actually mean?

We may have given it away, but it stands for "Water Closet".

The original meaning stood for "wash-down closet", but in recent times was shortened to "water closet".

Like this writer, many on social media were shocked to discover the true meaning behind the acronym.

"What do you mean wc stands for water closet........" one person wrote.

"I was 23 y/o when I learned that WC is called water closet," said another.

"I can't believe I've been living with a WC sign and had no idea why it was called WC," a third wrote.