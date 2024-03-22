People Are Leaving NSW Faster Than Any Other State

The ABS data showed that in the year to September, 116,946 people moved interstate, while 83,744 arrived.

But the state did receive the most overseas migrants with 262,000 arriving and about 75,000 leaving.

The ABS data shows that Australians are choosing Queensland and WA as their new homes, being the only states who had a net positive in interstate migration.

Queensland welcomed about 110,000 interstate movers and lost about 77,000, while WA lost about 26,000 people but gained 37,000 interstate movies.

Overall, South Australia has about 1,000 fewer people due to interstate moves, Victoria lost 1,100, the ACT lost about 1,800, Tasmania lost nearly 3,000 people and the Northern Territory is about 3,600 less in population thanks to interstate moves.