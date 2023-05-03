The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

People are discovering what ’M&M’s’ stands for, and the juicy story behind the popular chocolate snack.

Because behind the name is a story of family feuds and chocolate wars.

Popular TikToker @condimentclaire has shared how M&M’s came to be.

So how does the story go?

Well, Forrest E. Mars fell out with his dad, Franklin Clarence Mars, who was the founder of the Mars chocolate empire.

He then travelled to Europe, where he saw people eating sugar-coated chocolate and wanted to take the idea back to the U.S..

@condimentclaire Replying to @Tweb212 ♬ original sound - Claire

But, he didn’t want to give the idea to his dad, so instead, he went to rival chocolate company Hershey’s.

Hershey’s was onboard with the idea, and Mars and the son of a Hershey’s executive, Bruce Murrie, worked together to perfect their new product.

The M&M’s we love today were born, and they decided to name it after themselves; an ‘M’ for each of their surnames.

Image: Getty/ @condimentclaire

AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare
NEXT STORY

AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

    AI-Generated Beer Commercial Is An Absolute Nightmare

    If you drink enough beer, things start to look like this.
    New Bluey Episode Praised By Parents For Tackling Men's Mental Health

    New Bluey Episode Praised By Parents For Tackling Men's Mental Health

    Parents have been left teary-eyed after a recent episode of Bluey, with many praising the show for tackling an issue not usually seen on kids' television.
    Statement From The Victorian Government

    Statement From The Victorian Government

    Statement From The Victorian Government
    Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

    Dating Apps Abandon Russia Over Human Rights Abuses

    If you're a Russian in Russia rushin' to get a date, you'd better be quick - Tinder is swiping left on the whole country.
    Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

    Plane Passenger Slammed For Resting Their Feet Above A Headrest

    A passenger onboard a crowded flight has been caught resting their feet above a fellow passenger's headrest, and now we're scared to fly again.