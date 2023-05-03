People Are Finding Out What ‘M&M’s’ Stands For And The Family Feud Behind The Story

Because behind the name is a story of family feuds and chocolate wars.

Popular TikToker @condimentclaire has shared how M&M’s came to be.

So how does the story go?

Well, Forrest E. Mars fell out with his dad, Franklin Clarence Mars, who was the founder of the Mars chocolate empire.

He then travelled to Europe, where he saw people eating sugar-coated chocolate and wanted to take the idea back to the U.S..

But, he didn’t want to give the idea to his dad, so instead, he went to rival chocolate company Hershey’s.

Hershey’s was onboard with the idea, and Mars and the son of a Hershey’s executive, Bruce Murrie, worked together to perfect their new product.

The M&M’s we love today were born, and they decided to name it after themselves; an ‘M’ for each of their surnames.

