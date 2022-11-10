People Are Divided Over Whether You Should Be Able To Wear Your Pyjamas To Breakfast At Hotels

The woman, who posted her quandary on the British parenting forum Mumsnet, described how she recently witnessed a full family leaving their hotel room in pyjamas at nine in the morning.

She asked the forum if this was an appropriate thing to do.

The woman wrote: "Last night, I stayed overnight in a City Centre hotel, and a family all came down to breakfast wearing their pyjamas, looking like they had all jumped out of bed".

"It was 9am, so still had time to shower and dress before breakfast finished.

"[Am I being unreasonable] to think this is not appropriate?"

The simple scenario has the internet divided.

One user wrote, "so unbelievably slovenly! Grim! I'd be straight to reception to complain and would never go to that hotel again".

Another took the negative side, stating, "I hate to think what they've done in the room if they have such little disregard for social norms and other people".

One user was outraged, commenting, "this would completely physically repulse me, and I wouldn't be able to eat breakfast. Not sure why I'd have such a strong reaction, but it seems so manky to me".

Not everyone was so against the sleepy family.

"It wouldn't bother me in the slightest," one said.

"It's not something I would do, but I don't care if others do."

Another wrote, "I would think that was completely neutral, and I wouldn't pay it any attention".

A true supporter even stated, "I would salute them. So many times, I've skipped breakfast because I couldn't be bothered to dress and knew people like you would judge!! Awful. It didn't affect you in any way. Good for them!"

No real answer was decided as to whether it's appropriate to wear your night attire to breakfast.

Surely most of us just wouldn't want to risk dripping hollandaise on our nighties. The only thing worse than being seen in your pyjamas is being seen in your pyjamas with mysterious stains on them.