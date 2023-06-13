Pension Threshold For Thousands Of Aussies Will Help Give Relief Over Increasing Cost Of Living

As expected from July 1, threshold changes will see payments increase for couples on a part-pension by $50 a week while singles pocket an extra $35.

It also means many part-pensioners can move to a full one, opening the door for other Aussies to receive a part-pension for the first time.

And those who want to continue working can increase their weekly income without causing their pension to reduce.

Former Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey told The Project the increase will make a “splendid” difference.

“The difference between being able to rustle up that grocery list to only just being what we absolutely need to having that, occasionally, kind of, having that extra special something,” she said.

Dempsey shared that for her own brother, the increase to the threshold will mean he will now be able to keep his unit warm and feed himself adequately.

Dempsey said “dignity” is the last thing that seniors and those on the pension “give up”.

“This difference that can come to their lives can raise their personal dignity and how we actually treasure that,” she said.