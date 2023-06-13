The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pension Threshold For Thousands Of Aussies Will Help Give Relief Over Increasing Cost Of Living

Pension Threshold For Thousands Of Aussies Will Help Give Relief Over Increasing Cost Of Living

Thousands of struggling Aussie pensioners are set to see relief in a matter of weeks.

As expected from July 1, threshold changes will see payments increase for couples on a part-pension by $50 a week while singles pocket an extra $35.

It also means many part-pensioners can move to a full one, opening the door for other Aussies to receive a part-pension for the first time.

And those who want to continue working can increase their weekly income without causing their pension to reduce.

Former Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey told The Project the increase will make a “splendid” difference.

“The difference between being able to rustle up that grocery list to only just being what we absolutely need to having that, occasionally, kind of, having that extra special something,” she said.

Dempsey shared that for her own brother, the increase to the threshold will mean he will now be able to keep his unit warm and feed himself adequately.

Dempsey said “dignity” is the last thing that seniors and those on the pension “give up”.

“This difference that can come to their lives can raise their personal dignity and how we actually treasure that,” she said.

Donald Trump Arrives In Miami Ahead Of His Federal Court Appearance
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Arrives In Miami Ahead Of His Federal Court Appearance

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Arrives In Miami Ahead Of His Federal Court Appearance

Donald Trump Arrives In Miami Ahead Of His Federal Court Appearance

Donald Trump has landed in Miami, Florida, to face federal criminal charges.
Woman Posts Video Of Niece And Nephews Tantrums To Prove They Don't Deserve An Invite To Her Birthday

Woman Posts Video Of Niece And Nephews Tantrums To Prove They Don't Deserve An Invite To Her Birthday

A woman has posted videos of her niece and nephew throwing tantrums to defend her decision not to have them at her birthday party.
Woman Comes Back From The Dead During Her Own Funeral

Woman Comes Back From The Dead During Her Own Funeral

A woman comes back to life during her own funeral only hours after her doctor has declared her dead.
Aldi Now Packs Minced Meat Into Plastic Bags In A Bid To Reduce Plastic Waste

Aldi Now Packs Minced Meat Into Plastic Bags In A Bid To Reduce Plastic Waste

After a successful 12-week trial last December, Aldi will now be rolling out new plastic meat packaging that has reduced the plastic used for the product by 70%.
Australia’s Top Baby Names For 2023 Have Been Revealed

Australia’s Top Baby Names For 2023 Have Been Revealed

The most popular baby names in the country have been revealed, with Charlotte and Oliver taking out the top spots.