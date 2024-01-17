The Project

Penny Wong Says Australia 'Gravely Concerned' By Gaza Deaths During Visit To The Middle East

As the number of Palestinians being killed in Gaza continues to climb, Penny Wong has urged genuine steps towards peace and security.

The foreign minister was "deeply moved" by her meetings with the Israeli families of hostages taken in the October 7 Hamas attack as part of a week-long visit to the Middle East.

"I greatly admire the strength they continue to show," she said on social media platform X.

"I assured them that in every engagement I have with relevant parties, I will use Australia's voice to call for the immediate, unconditional and safe return of their loved ones."

In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Senator Wong shared the "strong concerns the Australian people have about the civilian death toll" in Gaza.

