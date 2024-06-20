The Project

Penny Wong Again Calls For Gaza Ceasefire

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has again called for Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire.

Speaking to ABC News Breakfast on Thursday, Minister Wong reiterated the government's position on a ceasefire plan put forward by US President Joe Biden. 

“We’ve been very clear about our position, whether it’s in our engagement with Israel, whether it’s in our voting position in the United Nations, whether it’s in my public statements or the prime minister’s public statements .. and what we ‑ what I say is this: President Biden has put out a ceasefire plan, but all parties should agree to it, we should have a ceasefire, hostages should be released, aid should flow and civilians should be protected.”

“The cost of this conflict has been catastrophic, and what is occurring in Gaza is horrific, and we have to find a pathway out. The American president has put on the table a pathway out, and all parties should back it in.”

President Biden publicly announced a ceasefire proposal that gained the support of the UN security council, that included the release of hostages and the end of hostilities.

