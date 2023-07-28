Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

Sticking to this strange tradition, they’ve made a regular foot-long sub 150 times the original size.

For the mathematicians out there, you’re correct; we’re talking about a 150-foot-long sandwich.

The astonishingly large sandwich was unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair, and it was filled with 1,200 slices of Lebanon bologna and 600 slices of provolone cheese.

The sandwich, which is one of the biggest subs ever made, was made in the American city of Lebanon, which is 72 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and it was made to raise money for the Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to feed people in need in their community.

Every foot of the sub raised $100, and yes, for the mathematicians out there, you’ve already worked out they raised $15,000 for the cause.

Fairgoers were all treated with a share of the massive sub for free.