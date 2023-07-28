The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

Pennsylvania Fair Creates Record-Breaking 150-Footlong Sub Sandwich

America is known for making already large things absolutely gigantic.

Sticking to this strange tradition, they’ve made a regular foot-long sub 150 times the original size. 

For the mathematicians out there, you’re correct; we’re talking about a 150-foot-long sandwich. 

The astonishingly large sandwich was unveiled at a central Pennsylvania fair, and it was filled with 1,200 slices of Lebanon bologna and 600 slices of provolone cheese.

The sandwich, which is one of the biggest subs ever made, was made in the American city of Lebanon, which is 72 miles northwest of Philadelphia, and it was made to raise money for the Lebanon County Christian Ministries and their efforts to feed people in need in their community.  

Every foot of the sub raised $100, and yes, for the mathematicians out there, you’ve already worked out they raised $15,000 for the cause. 

Fairgoers were all treated with a share of the massive sub for free.

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films
NEXT STORY

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

Mattel Plans To Cash In On Barbie Success With More 'Toy-Based' Films

The success of Mattel's first-ever movie, Barbie, has seen the company jump into action, with plans to release 14 films based around the toys they own the licenses of.
Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

Republicans Rebel Against AUKUS Plan, Saying More Funding Is Needed For U.S. National Security

Australia's nuclear submarine plan is under threat, with a group of Republican party rebels in Washington threatening to scuttle the deal, asking to increase funding for America's national security.
Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

Barbie Fans Shocked To Learn Ken’s Full Name

Barbie fans have been shocked to find out that not only does Ken have a middle and last name, but he’s actually named after a real person.
New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

New American School Sign Sees School Spelled As 'Shcool' And Good Luck To All Kids In Massachusetts

A high school in Massachusetts has used some good old-fashioned humour to get out of a situation that could have been purely embarrassing.
Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

Kylie Minogue Announces Las Vegas Residency Starting Later This Year

The Aussie star will be performing at the Venetian Resort's new venue, Voltaire, starting on November 3.