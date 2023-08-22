The Project

Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

What is the penguin’s name? Sir Nils Olav III. Sorry, did I forget to mention that he’s been knighted as well?

This highly decorated penguin was named after the king of Norway and received ceremonial visits. He even wears his own epaulettes on his wing.

Sir Olav has been in the military ranks for more than forty years, and Norwegian soldiers send fish and Christmas cards each year, and visit their Major General whenever they are in Edinburgh.

Sir Olav attributes his success to growing up watching Pingu, stating, “Even I couldn’t understand him but his free spirit and energy inspired me to the bird I am today.”

Ok, obviously he never said that, but the rest is true. A penguin has a better job than the rest of us. A penguin was knighted by the king of Norway. Did you hear what I just said?

