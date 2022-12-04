The Project

Pele Remains 'Strong' After Being Moved To End Of Life Care

Brazilian soccer legend Pele says he is "strong" and grateful for the widespread support he has been receiving after being hospitalised in Sao Paulo as he battles colon cancer

The 82-year-old said in an Instagram post he wanted to keep "everyone calm and positive" after a medical report showed he remained in stable condition while also being treated for a respiratory infection.

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual," Pele said.

"I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy."

Pele, one of the greatest footballers of all time, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment.

He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has been receiving hospital care on a regular basis.

In a report on Saturday, medical staff at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said Pele has responded well to treatment for a respiratory infection diagnosed after his hospitalisation, and that his condition had not worsened in the last 24 hours.

"He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition," the doctors said.

The latest medical note came after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported earlier in the day that Pele had been receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results.

The newspaper also said he had a general swelling and cardiac issues when admitted to hospital earlier this week, as previously reported by ESPN Brasil.

His manager, family members and the hospital have not confirmed that information.

On Thursday, Pele said in an Instagram post he was at the hospital for a "monthly visit".

Pele, who played for Brazil and club sides Santos and New York Cosmos as a striker, was one of the world's best known sportsmen at his peak.

He won the World Cup with Brazil three times - in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - a feat no other player has achieved. He is the all-time leading goalscorer for Brazil, with 77 goals in 92 games.

Messages of support came in from players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

French striker Kylian Mbappe tweeted, "Pray for the King", while England captain Harry Kane said the whole national team wished him well.

"We send our best wishes to him and his family as well. (He is an) inspiration amongst our game, incredible footballer, incredible person," Kane said.

AAP with The Project.

