Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”

Hit gangster drama Peaky Blinders may well already have a movie on the cards, but tourism chiefs in Birmingham, where the show is set, have said they are keen to cash in on something more.

There is a push for a visitor attraction based on the adventures of the Shelby family.

According to The Sun, the local council has already put out a call to creative companies to mock-up designs for what a permanent attraction could look like.

Looking to continue the legacy of the Commonwealth Games, local officials believe the park would further help Birmingham tourism.

“This may sound like a crazy idea but Peaky Blinders was such a phenomenon and it’s reaped huge rewards for Britain,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“Although the show was ultra-violent, it also showcased our industrial past, not to mention a whole new wave of fashion and haircuts.

“So it’s actually a no-brainer for tourism chiefs keen to get the maximum draw and make the most of a TV show that was an international hit.”