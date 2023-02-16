The Project

Peaky Blinders Theme Park In Birmingham “Is On The Cards”

You must visit the theme park, by order of the Peaky Blinders.

Hit gangster drama Peaky Blinders may well already have a movie on the cards, but tourism chiefs in Birmingham, where the show is set, have said they are keen to cash in on something more.

There is a push for a visitor attraction based on the adventures of the Shelby family.

According to The Sun, the local council has already put out a call to creative companies to mock-up designs for what a permanent attraction could look like.

Looking to continue the legacy of the Commonwealth Games, local officials believe the park would further help Birmingham tourism.

“This may sound like a crazy idea but Peaky Blinders was such a phenomenon and it’s reaped huge rewards for Britain,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“Although the show was ultra-violent, it also showcased our industrial past, not to mention a whole new wave of fashion and haircuts.

“So it’s actually a no-brainer for tourism chiefs keen to get the maximum draw and make the most of a TV show that was an international hit.”

