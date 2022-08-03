The Project

Pay Cut for Better Balance

A recent LinkedIn survey showed that 26 per cent of workers would consider a pay cut of up to 5 per cent if it meant more flexibility around their work day.

The results are hardly shocking and they’re no doubt driven by the way the workforce was reshaped during the pandemic.

With more and more people working from home, it was inevitable that returning to a five day week in the office would become less favourable among many of us.

Indeed, the number of job advertisements offering remote work opportunities has by 7.7 per cent compared to last year.

So it seems the archaic view of being the first in the office every day and the last out, lunch at your desk and checking emails from home on the weekend, could be a thing of the past.

And what a relief.

After all, it’s far less exhausting on almost every level.

Whether it’s starting the day in your pj's right as you clock in, or just typing “haha” in the group chat instead of being face to face with the lame office joker, I think we can all agree we’d rather skip the part where we leave the house to go to work if possible.

