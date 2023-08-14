The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Pauline Hanson Dumps Mark Latham As Leader Of One Nation Party's NSW Branch

Pauline Hanson Dumps Mark Latham As Leader Of One Nation Party's NSW Branch

Pauline Hanson has dumped Mark Latham as leader of One Nation's NSW branch after the party failed to pick up any extra seats at the state election.

The federal senator and party matriarch wrote to members of the state executive calling for the group to be disbanded, effectively calling an end to Mr Latham's four-year stint at the helm.

A replacement executive had been put in place and the position of state leader was declared vacant, Senator Hanson's office told AAP on Monday.

"Nobody has been sacked from the party as such," the spokesman said.

The decision won't affect Mr Latham's position in NSW parliament, where he has an upper-house seat until 2031.

The firebrand MP was the face of the party's state election campaign in March after resigning from the seat he won in 2019 for an attempt to win the party another two positions.

But the party did not reach the heights of 2019, with its vote falling one percentage point to 5.9 per cent of the upper house vote.

That was enough to elect Mr Latham but not a second MP.

Mr Latham and Senator Hanson fell out following the NSW politician's homophobic slur towards fellow state parliamentarian, independent Alex Greenwich.

"I want you to know I don't condone them (Mr Latham's words) and neither do my members of parliament or party associates," she told supporters in March.

AAP has contacted Mr Latham for comment.

With AAP.

Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment
NEXT STORY

Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    Wellness Trend ‘Death Meditation’ Is Having A Real Moment

    What happens when you die is one of life's great mysteries, and one of the latest wellness trends is helping people unravel this mystery.
    Mark Zuckerberg Cancels Cage Fight With Elon Musk

    Mark Zuckerberg Cancels Cage Fight With Elon Musk

    In news that is fitting for two very online guys, the proposed fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seems to be a non-event, with the Facebook founder claiming Elon Musk “isn’t serious”.
    An A-League Women’s Club Is Offering Tickets To The Sold Out Matildas Game To Businesses That Commit To Sponsoring Them

    An A-League Women’s Club Is Offering Tickets To The Sold Out Matildas Game To Businesses That Commit To Sponsoring Them

    Canberra United Football Club is offering tickets to the sold out Matildas v England FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi-Final to any business that commits to sponsoring the club.
    Man Blew Hole Through His Throat After Blocking His Nose To Sneeze

    Man Blew Hole Through His Throat After Blocking His Nose To Sneeze

    A British man was hospitalised after he held in a sneeze and blew a hole through his throat.
    Experts Reveal How To Store Your Onions

    Experts Reveal How To Store Your Onions

    Finding your onions aren’t lasting long? Well, you might be storing them in the wrong place.