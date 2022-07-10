Paul Rudd Sends Touching Letter To Bullied School Boy

Brody Ridder received just one other signature on his yearbook after reportedly being bullied by classmates.

After his mother saw he had signed his own book, “Hope you make some more friends”, she posted about it on Facebook.

When it went viral, real-life superhero Paul Rudd got in contact with Brody, and the two Face-Timed, chatting about dinosaurs, chess and fencing.

Rudd, who plays Brody’s favourite superhero Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed up their chat with a kind letter to “the coolest kid”.

“Dear Brody, it was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” he wrote.

“There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is – me being one of them!

“I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul.”

The actor also included a handwritten note on the front of the Ant-Man helmet, in which he encouraged Brody to “take on the world”.

“To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!” he wrote.

Rudd also sent a signed Ant-Man helmet.

Brody’s mother, Cassandra, posted about “the amazing human being” Rudd and his letter, revealing the two now keep in contact via text.

“Guys, more tears. Paul Rudd is an amazing human being. Brody and Paul are on texting terms now. The text message got me,” she wrote.

When 12th-grade students at Brody’s school found out about the unsigned yearbook, they stepped in to fill the pages.