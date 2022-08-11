The Project

Paul Green, Former Rugby League Player And NRL Coach, Has Died Aged 49

Premiership-winning NRL coach Paul Green has died, aged 49.

A former Australian and Queensland representative halfback, Green reportedly passed away at his Brisbane home on Thursday morning.

His cause of death is not yet known.

Green coached North Queensland to their first NRL premiership in 2015.

He last steered Queensland's State of Origin side in 2021 and has been regularly linked to a return to coaching at various NRL clubs this year.

Green was in Sydney only last weekend for the Cronulla ex-players' reunion.

As well as the Sharks, he played for North Queensland, the Sydney Roosters, Parramatta and Brisbane.

AAP with The Project.

