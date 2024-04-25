‘Pathetic’ Smashed Avo On Toast Leaves Aussies Angered

A customer of the Hervey Bay Boat Club took to Facebook to share the Avocado on Toast they had ordered and paid $14.90 for.

“Wow ... avocado on toast for $14.90,” the customer said.

“I have never seen such a basic version at any other cafe.”

An accompanying photo showed 4 pieces of buttered white bread and a small bowl of pureed avocado, and a lemon wedge.

Commentators were quick to agree with the post, with one person calling it “gouging”.

“Honestly, though? Facts ... this sure doesn’t look like sourdough bread to me.

They should be ashamed to charge those prices, let alone serve something so pathetic,” said another person.

