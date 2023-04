‘Patches’ the cat was handed into Richmond Animal Care and Control in Virginia, US as his owner could no longer take care of him.

Weighing a huge 42 pounds (19KG), the cat has since gone viral on social media.

“When we first saw him, we were like, this is definitely the biggest cat that we have ever seen,” RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young told WWBT.

“Sadly, he was an owner surrender. The owner could no longer care for him,” Young said. Patches was adopted within hours.