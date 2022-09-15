The Project

Patagonia Owner Releases Control Of Company To Ensure Profits Are Used To Protect The Global Environment

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has announced he has transferred ownership to two companies that will direct all of its profits to protect the global environment.

In a press release on Wednesday, Chouinard said, "It's been a half-century since we began our experiment in responsible business.

"If we have any hope of a thriving planet 50 years from now, it demands all of us doing all we can with the resources we have. As the business leader, I never wanted to be, I am doing my part. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We're making Earth our only shareholder. I am dead serious about saving this planet."

Patagonia is now owned by the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, which will control the company's direction and ensure every dollar not reinvested into the company is used to 'protect the planet'.

It means that upwards of $100 million a year will be donated through the arrangement.

Shane Warne Miniseries Is “Beyond Disrespectful”, Brooke Warne Says

Related Articles

Shane Warne’s eldest daughter, Brooke, has lashed out at Channel 9 after the network revealed it would begin filming its biopic on the cricketing legend’s life just months after his death.
Thousands could be turned away from Westminster Hall before paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as wait times were expected to exceed a full day.
A Melbourne council has been given the green light to change its name, formally cutting ties with an 18th-century Jamaican slave estate by month's end.
The world has never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says, urging countries to keep up their efforts against the virus.
Oakleigh Cannons last night bowed out of the Australia Cup, but their goalkeeper, 14-year-old Ymer Abili, is in dreamland after he became the youngest player ever to grace the competition.