Patagonia Owner Releases Control Of Company To Ensure Profits Are Used To Protect The Global Environment

In a press release on Wednesday, Chouinard said, "It's been a half-century since we began our experiment in responsible business.

"If we have any hope of a thriving planet 50 years from now, it demands all of us doing all we can with the resources we have. As the business leader, I never wanted to be, I am doing my part. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source. We're making Earth our only shareholder. I am dead serious about saving this planet."

Patagonia is now owned by the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the Holdfast Collective, which will control the company's direction and ensure every dollar not reinvested into the company is used to 'protect the planet'.

It means that upwards of $100 million a year will be donated through the arrangement.