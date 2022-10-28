The Project

Pasta Company Barilla Is Being Sued For Selling Products Not Made In Italy

How serious are you about the authenticity of your pasta?

Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost from the U.S are 'class action lawsuit' serious about it.

They're suing the company Barilla, which they say is deliberately deceiving shoppers by using the slogan "Italy's #1 Brand of Pasta" on its packaging.

The complaint notes that the majority of the company's products sold in the U.S. are produced in Iowa and New York, not in Italy. Not even in Little Italy.

Sinatro and Prost argue that they were duped by the company's alleged "false advertising". They claim they would not have spent a combined total of $6 on Barilla products had they known the pasta was made in the United States.

Instead, they would have opted for cheaper alternatives.

They say that consumers will willingly pay more for products they believe to be made in Italy.

Even more, if they've been blessed by the Pope!

The company addresses the issue on its website by stating "Barilla Pasta that is sold in the United States is made in our plants in Ames, IA and Avon, NY, with a few exceptions. Barilla Tortellini and Barilla Oven Ready Lasagne are made in Italy".

The site also notes that the recipes used in the U.S. are the same as those used in Parma, Italy, and that the pastas are made by the same types of machines.

Barilla filed to get the case dismissed, arguing that Sinatro and Prost couldn't prove that they suffered financial harm, but a judge rejected the request last week.

I guess in a cost-of-living crisis, 6 bucks is financial harm.

