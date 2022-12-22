Password Sharing Netflix Accounts May Be Illegal In The UK

Sharing passwords for online streaming services may actually break copyright law, according to a UK government agency.

The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) said on Tuesday the practice of sharing passwords broke copyright law.

It is a commonplace for people in both the UK and Australia for friends and family who don't live together to share their streaming passwords.

Although, doing this is against the terms of the service agreement.

Netflix has never indicated it would take any legal action in such cases, but the IPO has reiterated password sharing is both a criminal and civil matter.

"There are a range of provisions in criminal and civil law which may be applicable in the case of password sharing where the intent is to allow a user to access copyright-protected works without payment," it said.

Now, according to Netflix there are plans to end password sharing commencing in 2023.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal says Netflix had not intended to pursue a plan to crack down on the practice until this year, as subscriber losses mounted.