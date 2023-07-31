Passengers Warned Against Taking Fully Charged Devices On Flights As It Increases Fire Risk

As most phones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches contain lithium batteries, the fire risk is increased because they contain a lot of electrical power, especially when they’re fully charged.

Speaking on the Air Up There podcast, Fire safety branch manager Robert Ochs explained that sometimes the powerful batteries inside devices can fail.

"They can however undergo a failure mode called thermal runaway,” he said.

"So this thermal runaway occurs if there is an internal short circuit within the battery itself where energy will start to flow within the battery.

"That creates a good amount of heat and if that heat can't be dissipated then the heat just keeps building and building to the point where the cell fails.

"You can have everything from fires to explosions and it's a very, very dangerous situation."

Although rare, it is important to notify the cabin crew if your phone is heating up immediately as they are trained to de-escalate these dangerous situations.

Ochs said it was ideal to travel with your devices switched off or at 30 per cent or lower.