Passengers On A US Flight Vote To Kick Woman Off Plane Before Taking Off

Posted on TikTok in three separate videos, almost an entire flight of people banded together to vote a woman off a flight.

The videos show one woman yelling at another passenger who was reported to be making “slick comments” about another passenger.

The woman in the video was defending her male companion after he was arguing with the flight attendant because he “did nothing wrong.”

The man then approaches the alleged antagonist with cash. She then throws the money back in his face.

The woman then continues to yell at the antagonist saying, “We’ve been asking you to mind your business this whole plane ride. What are you so invested us for?”

Fight security then try to remove the couple. They protest, saying that it is the other female passenger that needs to be kicked off.

A self-appointed leader, sick of the arguing, puts a vote to the flight, asking them if they wanted the alleged antagonist booted off the plane.

“If you want her removed from the flight - please raise your hand. I’m not even kidding, if you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight.”

“I’m not even kidding - I’ve got 40 hands up. Sir, I want her off the plane. I don’t care, I’m trying to prove a point. You wanna be a d*** to people, we’re gonna be a d*** back.”

The solo female traveller is then booted off the plane.

The TikToker who filmed the ordeal told the NY Post that the altercation began when a couple “asked the flight attendant to move seats closer to the front of the plane. They were told no and there was a back and forth between the [flight attendant] and the man.”

Another passenger “rows back was saying slick comments while this was happening, which resulted in the back and forth between the two ladies.”

Image: TikTok @lanaisli

@lanaisli Still just tryna get home #lanaisli #trenton #atlanta #jersey #fyp #frontier ♬ original sound - L a n a i s Li
