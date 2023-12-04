The Project

Passengers Enraged After Being Charged $39 To Add Their Boarding Pass To Their Phone

Passengers on budget airline flights from Ryanair were baffled after paying $AU 39 (£21) to access their e-boarding pass.

Those who do not wish to pay a fee between £8 and £21 to access their e-boarding pass will have to line up at the airport to receive a printed boarding pass.

Airport staff spoke to The Mail and shared that many customers have been outraged by this additional charge, many believing that it’s another way to squeeze money out of customers.

The Irish budget airline already charges extra for choosing a seat, additional hand luggage, checked luggage and boarding pass printing.

Taking to X, one passenger wrote: "@Ryanair I just can’t believe your new policy of not allowing passengers to create a boarding pass (mobile or print-out) unless they buy a seat, forcing them to join a check-in queue (30 minutes or longer) to do so for no other reason for you to make a few quid. Scandalous."

"When you thought @Ryanair couldn’t sink any lower, they find a way to force you to buy a seat. How is this legal, please? Isn’t the whole point of online check-in to avoid people queueing at the airport???" another X user added.

However, it seems not all customers have to pay this fee.

A Ryanair spokesperson told The Mail, “Passengers have the choice of choosing a seat for a small fee or be randomly allocated a seat free of charge.”

