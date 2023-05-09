The Project

Passengers Could Receive Compensation From Airlines For Delays In Australia

Delays could equal some free cash.

If you’ve been to an airport recently, you might have noticed that not all of the planes are departing and arriving on schedule.

There is a myriad of reasons for these delays and cancellations; sometimes there is a mechanical issue, sometimes the pilot is on the toilet, and sometimes a passenger hasn’t turned up for their flight and so their baggage needs to be removed from the cargo (though in this writer’s opinion, those flights should proceed anyway with the late passenger’s baggage to teach them a lesson about respecting other people’s time).

What is interesting to note is that under Australian law, it turns out that passengers are not necessarily entitled to compensation if their flight is delayed or cancelled, and instead, passengers are often only offered the opportunity to book a new flight instead.

But, this could all change thanks to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, consumer advocate Choice and the Australian Lawyers Alliance pushing for a compensation scheme, similar to what exists in other parts of the world.

“The lack of compensation for flight delays and cancellations in Australia puts us behind much of the world when it comes to protecting traveller’s rights. Rather than Australian passengers having to jump through legal loopholes to receive flight delay compensation, in the rare instances where it is available, it is time for Australia to have its own simple and straightforward compensation regime,” the ALA told The Guardian.

In Europe, passengers who arrive more than three hours late to their destination are entitled to between €250 and €600 each, depending on the distance of the trip, with longer delays potentially leading to a full refund.

The US is also planning to make similar changes, with President Joe Biden telling Americans who experience delays: “You deserve to be fully compensated, your time matters.”

Though, given how politicised every issue in the US is right now, we can only presume that there will be a group opposing these changes because all time matters.

