Passenger Watching Magic Mike On Flight Gets Handed Note Suggesting She Pray For Her Sins

The Australian woman, known only as Jess, told Kidspot that she was enjoying the risqué movie when a fellow passenger slipped her a note.

She explained that in the lead up to selecting the movie, she had a quick glance around her to make sure there were no children nearby. As she settled in, and as the movie got raunchier with every passing moment, Jess was handed a note.

She saw the other passenger looking over at her screen, but Jess said she just assumed it was due to her excellent taste in movies.

“She tapped me on the shoulder and gave me a piece of paper,” Jess said. “I accepted it without even glancing down to see what was written.”

“When I’d taken a quick look, the shock hit me and I went silent,” Jess admitted.

Jess then went to the bathroom so she could read the note in private. It read:

“If you want to accept His offer, you may pray this prayer…. Dear Lord Jesus, I realize I am a sinner, and I believe you bled and died to pay the price for my sin. I believe that you rose from the dead and you live forevermore. Please forgive me and come into my heart and save my soul. I pray this in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

And signed off:

“Dear Friend, if you would like:

To study the Bible

Someone to pray for you

Help with a personal problem

Someone to visit you

To join a youth group

A Bible

Please do not hesitate to let me know.”

Jess said that the woman’s note made no impact on her, and she even finished the film. Undeterred, however, the passenger was convinced Jess needed to be cleansed of her sinful ways, and hours later, they began a conversation about faith.

“I sat there in disbelief. We had a way to go, and it was already very late in the day. It was the last thing I wanted to be hearing,” she said.

I have to hand it to Jess, I think she dealt with that very well. I’m not one for x-rated entertainment but I’m pretty sure that woman would have had an issue with me watching UFC and cheering as blood gets spilled and bones get snapped.

I’m sorry, but any note that I get on a plane that doesn’t go along the lines of, “Hey, want my food?” is going in the bin.