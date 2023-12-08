The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Passenger Watching Magic Mike On Flight Gets Handed Note Suggesting She Pray For Her Sins

Passenger Watching Magic Mike On Flight Gets Handed Note Suggesting She Pray For Her Sins

A woman watching Magic Mike on a flight was given a note from the passenger next to her, urging her to study the bible and pray for her sins.

The Australian woman, known only as Jess, told Kidspot that she was enjoying the risqué movie when a fellow passenger slipped her a note. 

She explained that in the lead up to selecting the movie, she had a quick glance around her to make sure there were no children nearby. As she settled in, and as the movie got raunchier with every passing moment, Jess was handed a note. 

She saw the other passenger looking over at her screen, but Jess said she just assumed it was due to her excellent taste in movies. 

“She tapped me on the shoulder and gave me a piece of paper,” Jess said. “I accepted it without even glancing down to see what was written.”

“When I’d taken a quick look, the shock hit me and I went silent,” Jess admitted. 

Jess then went to the bathroom so she could read the note in private. It read: 

“If you want to accept His offer, you may pray this prayer…. Dear Lord Jesus, I realize I am a sinner, and I believe you bled and died to pay the price for my sin. I believe that you rose from the dead and you live forevermore. Please forgive me and come into my heart and save my soul. I pray this in Jesus’ name, Amen.”

And signed off:

“Dear Friend, if you would like:

  • To study the Bible
  • Someone to pray for you
  • Help with a personal problem
  • Someone to visit you
  • To join a youth group
  • A Bible

Please do not hesitate to let me know.”

Jess said that the woman’s note made no impact on her, and she even finished the film. Undeterred, however, the passenger was convinced Jess needed to be cleansed of her sinful ways, and hours later, they began a conversation about faith. 

“I sat there in disbelief. We had a way to go, and it was already very late in the day. It was the last thing I wanted to be hearing,” she said.

I have to hand it to Jess, I think she dealt with that very well. I’m not one for x-rated entertainment but I’m pretty sure that woman would have had an issue with me watching UFC and cheering as blood gets spilled and bones get snapped. 

I’m sorry, but any note that I get on a plane that doesn’t go along the lines of, “Hey, want my food?” is going in the bin. 

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped
NEXT STORY

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

Advertisement

Related Articles

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

Are you smarter than a first grader? Out of the following list, which word is the odd one out? Friend, Egg, Toothbrush, Desk, Silver.
Turns Out We All Struggled To Say Cillian Murphy's Name In 2023 According To New Data

Turns Out We All Struggled To Say Cillian Murphy's Name In 2023 According To New Data

Online language learning company Babbel has released a list of the most mispronounced words of 2023, with celebrity names like SZA and Cillian Murphy dominating the list.
Man Wins $15 Million Lotto For The Second Time

Man Wins $15 Million Lotto For The Second Time

A New York man has won $15 million on a scratchie, close to a year after winning $15 million in the lottery.
Woman Who Threw Burrito At Fast Food Worker Sentenced To Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

Woman Who Threw Burrito At Fast Food Worker Sentenced To Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

A woman who threw a burrito bowl at a fast food worker has been sentenced to working in a fast food restaurant.
New Report Finds One In Three Businesses Are Manipulating Online Reviews

New Report Finds One In Three Businesses Are Manipulating Online Reviews

A new report from the consumer watchdog has found that one in three businesses analysed were manipulating their online reviews by having negative reviews removed and posting fabricated positive reviews.