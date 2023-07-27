Passenger Starts Impromptu Karaoke Sessions On A Flight And Other Fliers Were Less Than Impressed

That is what happened to passengers on a Ryanair flight when a man grabbed the plane’s mic and sang Johnny Logan’s Eurovision song ‘Hold Me Now’.

By the time he reached the chorus, some people had joined in, but other passengers were less than impressed.

One passenger who wasn’t here for the impromptu singalong, Pete Farrell, posted it on Twitter, now known as X.

“I know you are not famous for your in-flight entertainment, but this is taking the p***,” he said.

“I and the kids would like our money back, please.”

Speaking to Dublin Live afterwards, Farrell said the group of men had arrived at the gate drunk and “proceeded to drink more and more.”

“I ran a little church group (not cool, I know) and was taking over a few of the kids to see the [sanctuary of Lourdes] shrine,” he said.

“Group of men arrived at the gate; they were mannered to start but proceeded to get more and more drunk.

“Not the worst thing in the world, but it certainly tested our patience.

“They certainly weren’t going on a pilgrimage anyway!”

