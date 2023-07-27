The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Passenger Starts Impromptu Karaoke Sessions On A Flight And Other Fliers Were Less Than Impressed

Passenger Starts Impromptu Karaoke Sessions On A Flight And Other Fliers Were Less Than Impressed

Being stuck on a plane for hours is awful, but being stuck on a plane with a man serenading an unwilling but captive audience is even worse.

That is what happened to passengers on a Ryanair flight when a man grabbed the plane’s mic and sang Johnny Logan’s Eurovision song ‘Hold Me Now’.

By the time he reached the chorus, some people had joined in, but other passengers were less than impressed.

One passenger who wasn’t here for the impromptu singalong, Pete Farrell, posted it on Twitter, now known as X.

“I know you are not famous for your in-flight entertainment, but this is taking the p***,” he said.

“I and the kids would like our money back, please.”

Speaking to Dublin Live afterwards, Farrell said the group of men had arrived at the gate drunk and “proceeded to drink more and more.”

“I ran a little church group (not cool, I know) and was taking over a few of the kids to see the [sanctuary of Lourdes] shrine,” he said.

“Group of men arrived at the gate; they were mannered to start but proceeded to get more and more drunk.

“Not the worst thing in the world, but it certainly tested our patience.

“They certainly weren’t going on a pilgrimage anyway!”

Image: Twitter-X/@PeteFarrell14

Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals
NEXT STORY

Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

    Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

    If you think music festivals are an absolute grub fest, you’d be right! But they’re probably even grubbier than you think.
    Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

    Mum Goes Viral After Revealing Her ‘Biggest Baby’

    A mother on TikTok went viral after showing her son, who was born weighing more than 5.5 kg and sent home from the hospital wearing clothes for a three-month-old.
    Researchers Find That Two Glasses Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Can Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

    Researchers Find That Two Glasses Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Can Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

    Researchers have discovered that a certain type of non-alcoholic wine can delay the signs of ageing.
    'Whistleblower' Claims US Government Is Hiding Evidence Of UFOs From Congress

    'Whistleblower' Claims US Government Is Hiding Evidence Of UFOs From Congress

    Former National Reconnaissance Officer for the Pentagon, David Grusch, has claimed that American Authorities are concealing evidence that they are in possession of UFOs that they retrieved in a "multi-decade" program.
    NRL And NRLW Players To Cover Competition Logo In Protest Over The Ongoing Pay Agreement Negotiations

    NRL And NRLW Players To Cover Competition Logo In Protest Over The Ongoing Pay Agreement Negotiations

    NRL and NRLW players will take to the field with the competition's logo covered this week, as negotiations stall over a fresh collective bargaining agreement.