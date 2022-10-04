The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Passenger Slammed For Draping Her Hair Over Back Of Seat On Plane

Passenger Slammed For Draping Her Hair Over Back Of Seat On Plane

An aeroplane passenger has been left fuming after capturing a video of a woman sat in front of her who had draped her hair over the back of the seat.

Frequent flyer Julie Christensen was left bewildered by a passenger sitting in front of her on a recent flight.  

  

Quickly capturing the evidence, Christensen posted a now-viral TikTok showing what many viewers considered a "health hazard".  

  

The video, which has been viewed over two million times, shows the passenger in front of Christensen's hair draped over the back of their seat, dangling to the food tray and into a cup of coffee.  

  

"The joy of travelling," Christensen captioned the seven-second clip. "I wish this was staged," she wrote on the video.  

  

Thousands in the comments were quick to offer their suggestions on the best way to handle this passenger.  

  

"Close your table and let her try and move," one commenter said.  

  

"Chewing gum storage," said another.  

  

One other suggested: "Just starts dunking the hair into the drink".  

  

It's unclear whether the video is staged, but for now, time to chew some gum. 

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House
NEXT STORY

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

Advertisement

Related Articles

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

In every toddler's dream, U.K. artist Mr Doodle has spent two years covering his entire house in drawings.
You Can Now Order A ‘Bluey’ Birth Certificate For Your Newborn Bub, But There’s A Catch

You Can Now Order A ‘Bluey’ Birth Certificate For Your Newborn Bub, But There’s A Catch

Wackadoo! Bluey fans rejoice; you can now order a commemorative Bluey-themed birth certificate for your newborn baby.
Paris Fashion Week Show Sees Balenciaga Debut Muddy Runway

Paris Fashion Week Show Sees Balenciaga Debut Muddy Runway

Balenciaga’s muddy runway was either a weird metaphor or a tribute to this year’s Splendour in the Grass.
Artificially Sweetened ‘Diet’ Drinks Could Increase Risk Of Memory Loss And Damaged Brain Function

Artificially Sweetened ‘Diet’ Drinks Could Increase Risk Of Memory Loss And Damaged Brain Function

Potentially bad news for soft drink lovers, according to a study from USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science, sugar-free diet drinks containing saccharin and stevia were linked with long-term memory impairments.
Telstra Dealing With Data Breach With Up To 30,000 Staff Member Details Taken

Telstra Dealing With Data Breach With Up To 30,000 Staff Member Details Taken

As millions of Australians deal with the repercussions of the issues caused by the Optus data breach, it is being reported that Telstra is also dealing with a breach of its own.