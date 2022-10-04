Passenger Slammed For Draping Her Hair Over Back Of Seat On Plane

Frequent flyer Julie Christensen was left bewildered by a passenger sitting in front of her on a recent flight.

Quickly capturing the evidence, Christensen posted a now-viral TikTok showing what many viewers considered a "health hazard".

The video, which has been viewed over two million times, shows the passenger in front of Christensen's hair draped over the back of their seat, dangling to the food tray and into a cup of coffee.

"The joy of travelling," Christensen captioned the seven-second clip. "I wish this was staged," she wrote on the video.

Thousands in the comments were quick to offer their suggestions on the best way to handle this passenger.

"Close your table and let her try and move," one commenter said.

"Chewing gum storage," said another.

One other suggested: "Just starts dunking the hair into the drink".

It's unclear whether the video is staged, but for now, time to chew some gum.