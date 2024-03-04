Passenger Shocked To Find Out Vegan Meal On Flight Is Just A Banana

It can be difficult to be vegan in today's world. While many restaurants and companies try their best to cater to the vegan community, it's still amazing how many places drop the ball.

A recent example is the absolutely abysmal vegan breakfast one passenger received on a Japan Airlines flight; one banana and a pair of chopsticks.

The frequent flyer, username Kris_Chari, shared their single fruit breakfast experience on the Flyertalk aviation forum.

He posted a picture of the unpeeled yellow fruit with the caption "Before takeoff today my flight attendant confirmed that I ordered VGML and that my breakfast was a banana, by which I mistakenly assumed she meant that breakfast included a banana. When she served the banana after takeoff I thought it was just an underwhelming appetiser, but it was in fact the entire meal service!"

Thankfully it was a good banana, and while Kris was unhappy with the portion size, he was satisfied with the quality.

"It was a really good banana—one of the best I've had recently—but it still seems more appropriate as a snack."

Things didn't improve at lunch with some 'barley-seasoned' spaghetti being offered up.

So, if you are vegan and travelling by plane anytime soon, maybe bring some other food options in your carry-on, like some muesli bars or plant-based jerky.