Passenger Fined For Urinating In A Cup While On A Flight To Sydney

The man was removed from the Air New Zealand plane at Sydney Airport after he was reported to have urinated into a cup while seated next to other passengers.

Australian Federal Police told the New Zealand publication Stuff that the man was charged with acting in an offensive or disorderly manner affecting safety.

A mother and daughter seated next to the man were left “humiliated” after the incident and explained that they had been seated in the middle and aisle seats while the man was sitting next to the window.

Passenger Holly said the plane had been sitting on the tarmac for about 20 minutes as it did not have a gate. And because the engine had been turned off, the cabin was much quieter than usual.

“We heard him do it [urinate]. There was no mistaking what the sound was and I just looked straight at my daughter and my daughter looked straight at me. It was very obvious what was happening.

“So yeah he pulled his naked penis out next to us at least three times. That just makes my skin crawl.”

Holly added that she and her daughter had gotten up at that point to complain to airline staff.

“And because I guess we had moved he then got up after us and was carrying another full cup. I guess his intention was to pour it out in the toilet.

“Then as he was walking, he was obviously quite drunk by this point, he spilled a good amount of his urine onto the flight attendant at the end of the plane as well, because he tripped.

“So then he went into the toilet, we had told them obviously what had happened, or what we thought had happened, and then it was kind of solidified by the fact that he had this cup of urine and had spilt half of that on her.”

This incident meant that the plane was further delayed in order for the Australian Federal Police to board the plane.

This resulted in all three passengers being escorted off the plane, further adding to the humiliation.

This incident allegedly occurred in December 2023. Holly explained that after she had made a complaint, the airline had reached out to her three months after the incident to tell her that she was not offered compensation for the ordeal but had been offered a gift basket instead.

“I understand and accept totally they can't control passengers, but I do think that the crew should have noticed he was drinking,” she told Stuff.

“I do think that the crew should have not put us or subjected us to being police escorted off the plane.”

“I think they're not responsible for his behaviour but they are responsible for their customer service.”