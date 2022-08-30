Passenger Calls For Adults-Only Flight After Enduring Child Crying All Flight

Morgan Lee complained after sitting through a three-hour flight with a child kicking and screaming behind her.

"Why isn't there such a thing as adult-only flights? I would pay so much money," she said in the video.

"I have noise cancelling headphones, the child was well over five years old, and they sat directly behind me while kicking my chair as the mother slept."

Adult-only flights have long been discussed by air passengers, with a 2017 study by Business Insider finding half of the travellers would like an adults-only option when flying.

Last year, Twitter user @heartbreak_Sade went viral after asking for a petition for adults-only flights.

Some airlines have introduced children-free zones by showing where babies on the flight are seated on the booking system.

But as for Lee's TikTok video, while some adults – including parents – agreed with the idea, many savaged her in the comments.

"And this is why people/parents/mums have anxiety when leaving the house. Because no grace is given," said one commenter.

"Poor you. My heart goes out to you, and the number of hours you endured another human's cries. I hope you're better now," said another.