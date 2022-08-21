Partners Doing Their Share of the Housework Leads To Increase In Libido According To Research

And is it any wonder really?

Given that, for the most part, women do more housework and childcare than their male partners, who had the time or inclination for bedroom activities?

Even less likely if said bedroom has half a wardrobe strewn across one side of the floor.

Of course it’s not purely about feeling too exhausted to do the dance between the sheets, there’s also the growing resentment that comes with feeling like you’re the only one in the relationship pulling their weight.

The study by The Conversation, was published in the Journal of Sex Research.

It found that women in equal relationships -- that being equal in terms of housework and mental load -- were more satisfied and had higher sexual desire than those in unequal relationships.

So fellas, let this be a wake up call.

Load the dishwasher, take out the bins, do the laundry and grab the vacuum.

And hey, if she’s still not in the mood, there’s more than one use for that Dyson.

It can also clean the car.