The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Partners Doing Their Share of the Housework Leads To Increase In Libido According To Research

Partners Doing Their Share of the Housework Leads To Increase In Libido According To Research

The study highlights that women who are in relationships where their partners take equal share in the chores tend to feel more sexual desire than women who carry the load alone.

And is it any wonder really?

Given that, for the most part, women do more housework and childcare than their male partners, who had the time or inclination for bedroom activities?

Even less likely if said bedroom has half a wardrobe strewn across one side of the floor. 

Of course it’s not purely about feeling too exhausted to do the dance between the sheets, there’s also the growing resentment that comes with feeling like you’re the only one in the relationship pulling their weight. 

The study by The Conversation, was published in the Journal of Sex Research.

It found that women in equal relationships -- that being equal in terms of housework and mental load -- were more satisfied and had higher sexual desire than those in unequal relationships.

So fellas, let this be a wake up call.

Load the dishwasher, take out the bins, do the laundry and grab the vacuum.

And hey, if she’s still not in the mood, there’s more than one use for that Dyson.

It can also clean the car. 

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats
NEXT STORY

Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats

    Statements On Our Story Regarding Koala Habitats
    Outback Bash Falls Short Of Nutbush Record

    Outback Bash Falls Short Of Nutbush Record

    More than three thousand revellers have kicked up their heels in a valiant effort to break the record for the most people dancing the Nutbush at one of the biggest music festivals ever held in outback NSW.
    Finnish Women Posting Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Nation's PM After Dancegate Scandal

    Finnish Women Posting Dancing Videos In Solidarity With Nation's PM After Dancegate Scandal

    You've got to fight for your Prime Minister's right to party.
    Australia’s Most Popular Dog Names For 2022 Revealed

    Australia’s Most Popular Dog Names For 2022 Revealed

    The Great Australian Dog Survey has revealed the most popular names Aussies are giving their pooches in 2022.
    Increased Health Risks For People Embracing Work From Home

    Increased Health Risks For People Embracing Work From Home

    Australians embracing the post-pandemic trend of working from home could be at increased risk of injury, experts say.