Parliament Set To Pass Right To Disconnect Laws, Meaning Workers Will Be Able To Ignore Bosses After Hours

Workers will soon have the right to disconnect and not answer calls or emails outside of paid hours, with the prime minister and key Senate crossbenchers endorsing the proposal.

Unreasonable contact from employers would be banned under the laws, with workers able to tap the Fair Work Commission if they're hassled, which could ultimately result in a fine.

On-call employees and managers would be excluded from the rules.

There would also be carve-outs for bosses calling employees about changes to their rostered shifts.

The proposal was put forward by the Greens and secured the government's backing.

The intention was not to up-end existing arrangements but rather help fearful workers find their voice, Greens Senator Barbara Pocock said.

"It won't disturb where people are paid to be on call or where their job description requires it or where there's an emergency," she said.

"The intention here is to give some backup to that casual worker, that insecure worker so they can have a conversation without fear that they'll never get another shift."

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese backed the proposal, which has been established in several European nations.

"What we're simply saying is someone who's not being paid 24 hours a day shouldn't be penalised if they're not online and available 24 hours a day," he said.

With AAP.

