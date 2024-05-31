Parisians Plan Poo Protest Ahead Of Olympic Games

Paris locals are upset over the $2.3 billion dollars that has been spent cleaning up the river so it's safe for athletes to swim in for water events.

Residents are so furious over the clean-up cost, they've organised a protest: #JeChieDansLaSeineLe23Jui, or "I sh*t in the Seine on June 23".

The hashtag quickly gained traction on X, where many French users joked about defecating in the world-famous river.

Many are skeptical that the water will be clean in time for summer Olympics, which are set to kick off in the last week of July.

The mounting suspicion over Seine's water quality even resulted in Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and President Macron promising to take a dip in the river.

Unfortunately for President Macron, this promise has quickly seen him become the subject of many poo-centric memes.