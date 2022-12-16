Paris Named Best City In The World For 2022

The Euromonitor International's Top 100 City Destinations ranking, produced from a comparison of 57 metrics across six' key pillars' analyse cities from around the world.

The assessment compares economic and business performance; tourism performance; tourism infrastructure; tourism policy and attractiveness; health and safety; and sustainability.

The annual report is made in partnership with data intelligence company Transparent Intelligence.

So who else made the list?

Dubai came second

Amsterdam third

Madrid fourth

Rome fifth.

As for Australia, we were quite far down the list.

Sydney beat out Melbourne for spot #32, and Melbourne sat close by at #34.

So if you're looking for some new cities to travel to in 2023, maybe consult the top 100!