Paris Hilton Surprises Fans By Announcing Birth Of Baby Boy

Paris Hilton Surprises Fans By Announcing Birth Of Baby Boy

Paris Hilton has surprised her fans by announcing the birth of her first baby.

The heiress and her husband, Carter Reum announced the birth with a post on Hilton's Instagram.

"You are already loved beyond words 💙" the post said, which pictured a tiny hand holding Hilton's finger.

The pair kept the whole pregnancy under wraps and did not reveal they had been expecting.

The couple, who married in 2022, began IVF and had their son via surrogate, PEOPLE confirmed.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother, and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

    In viral news (and hasn’t that become a confusing term since 2020?), a clip has blown up online of a mother giving birth.
