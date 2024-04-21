The Project

Paris Hilton Releases First Photo Of Daughter London

Paris Hilton has shared the first photo of her second baby with her husband Carter Reum, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum.

Taking to Instagram, she introduced her beautiful baby girl. 

“I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember,” she wrote in the caption. 

“I’m so grateful she is here,” she added. “I truly cherish every moment I spend with her.

“Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris also explained that her “incredible journey through motherhood” inspired a song titled, “Fame Won’t Love You”, in collaboration with Aussie singer Sia. 

“The song serves as a reminder that the special bond I feel with my children, my husband & my family is more valuable than anything else in the world.

“It’s an anthem that will empower you to hold your most sacred relationships even closer to your heart – whether with family, friends, or yourself. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Hilton had announced the birth of her baby in November 2023. 

The couple also shared Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, whom they welcomed via surrogate early 2023. 

