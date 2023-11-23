The Project

Paris Hilton Left Shocked As People Stay Away From Her Vegas F1 Party

Spare a thought for Paris Hilton, who is having a rough week after footage of her Las Vegas Grand Prix party went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The clip shows the socialite strutting into the club for her headline DJ set only to find a smattering of people and a dead dancefloor. 

So we asked Sunshine State socialite and oracle of everything Mel Buttle, if we should feel a little bit sorry for Paris.

"It's not easy to get people to your show, I've been there myself, I've done the Adelaide Fringe Festival at 10 pm, in a tent, not many made that show either, and the ones who did would've been a lot happier if I was DJing," she said.

"10 pm in a tent isn't a great time to listen to an hour-long one-woman show about anxiety."

Mel also shared her own experiences of throwing dud parties.

"It's depressing when no one turns up to a party after you've put in so much work. Chilling the cask wine, boiling the cocktail franks, taking the lid off the French onion dip, chopping up the hot chooks, it's exhausting," she said.

Paris' career as a DJ has copped some criticism over the years, but Mel reckons we need to "give her a go".

"I think that's because she's beautiful and rich. We assume that those things prevent Paris from being a good DJ. Give her a go," she said.

"Men with eyebrow rings and more chlamydia than the koala exhibit at Australia Zoo DJ all the time, and no one says boo to them."

