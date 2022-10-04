Paris Fashion Week Show Sees Balenciaga Debut Muddy Runway

As much as we like to make fun of them, being a model is quite a demanding job. You have to know all of your best angles instinctively, you need to learn how to ‘smize’ and sometimes you might have to work up to several minutes a day.

The job is particularly difficult if you were contracted to work for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend, where models were forced to hike through an arid, post-apocalyptic landscape of puddles and mud whilst somehow still looking good.

The show took place in Villepinte, in the suburbs of Paris, featuring some big-name models like Naomi Campbell and some big-name billionaires like Kylie Jenner.

Also, Kanye West was there for some reason, and he looked like he was dressed for NASA’s first trip to Mars.

But, the big story of the event has been the mud runway that Balenciaga created for the event. Instead of having a traditional, flat, smooth catwalk for models to strut their stuff, they instead created a long, windy and wet path set in a dark hellscape because that’s the best way to make clothes look good.

It is amazing that the lawyers signed off on this runway; given the OH&S issues, an obstacle course like this would pose for even the most seasoned models.

We’ve all seen models falling flat on their faces on the flattest catwalks, so it’s amazing no one suffered a rolled ankle or an ACL injury.

The creative director of the show, Demna Gvasalis, wrote a note that was then shared on Instagram providing a bit of an insight into what the muddy scene was meant to represent.

“One needs to have courage and persistency to truly assume their identity and who they really are… Every day becomes a battlefield to defend this unique identity,” the statement reads.

Preach, Demna! We need the courage to defend our true identity! We also need the courage to walk out on a slippery catwalk in front of media from all over the world, hoping that we maintain our footing.

The statement concludes: “The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for the truth and being down to earth.”

This is so true because whenever we see a size zero model strutting through a barren hellscape wearing what is essentially a large garbage bag that retails for about $40,000, the first words that come to mind are ‘down to earth’.

Of course, metaphors are always open to interpretation, and everyone will take a different meaning from the setting.

Perhaps it is meant to represent how fashion-forward Balenciaga is by developing clothes that will withstand the harsh elements of the post-apocalyptic future that awaits us all for not dealing with the worsening effects of climate change.

Or perhaps it is just a homage to those people who suffered through this year’s Splendour in the Grass.

Great art is always up to interpretation.