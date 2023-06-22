Paris Explosion Sees 37 People Injured And Four In Critical Condition

A strong blast has hit the Latin Quarter of central Paris, engulfing a building in flames and leaving at least 37 people injured.

Authorities say four have been left in critical condition, with at least two people they believe to be buried under the rubble of the building after the facade collapsed.

“It is possible tonight that we will find bodies or perhaps survivors,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene.

Paris police Chief Laurent Nunez said the building was initially engulfed by fire, but the blaze was later brought under control.

According to witnesses, there was a strong gas smell before the blast.

However, the authorities have said the cause of the blast is yet to be determined.