Parents Who Spend Too Much Time On Their Phones Are More Likely To Be Bad Parents, New Study Claims

Parenting can be stressful, but new research has found that turning to your phone to de-stress will only make you nag and yell at your family more.

Researchers questioned 549 adults with children aged between five and 19, revealing that negative parenting behaviours, such as "nagging or yelling", was more likely to increase when "technology interrupted family interactions".  

  

An unfortunate cycle was also found where parents with higher levels of distress were more likely to turn to their devices to relax, breeding more poor parenting behaviours.  

  

It's not all bad news, however, with researchers noting that not all parents' social media use was harmful.  

  

The study found that social media use could lower anxiety and depression in parents by maintaining friendships.  

  

This resulted in "positive parenting techniques such as listening to their children's ideas and speaking of the good their children do" developing, according to Jasmine Zhang, lead author of the study, led by the University of Waterloo.  

  

"All members of the family matter when we try to understand families in a society saturated with technology," Zhang said.   

  

"It's not just children who are often on devices. Parents use digital media for many reasons, and these behaviours can impact their children."  

  

"Going forward, it's important to consider the nuances of digital media as some behaviours are related to well-being, and others are related to distress," she concluded. 

