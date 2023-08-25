The Project

Parents Warned Over Football Headers Following Matildas Success

Following the Matildas' historic run to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup, footballmania has taken over Australia.

They've inspired a whole generation of kids and potential future starlets, as seen in a major spike in sign-ups for junior football programs, but there's something part of the sport that should be left to the professionals.

A header has been made famous as the go-to skill for defenders and tall strikers across the world, but it poses a dangerous risk for junior players.

Studies have shown that heading a ball even 20 times in practice can have immediate and measurable impacts on brain function.

Concussion and Head Injury expert, Kerry Peak, says; "We have the short-term risk of head injury such as concussion through player-to-player contact. The other risk that we are concerned about may be associated with the cumulative number of ball-to-head impacts, which may increase the risk of neurodegenerative disease later in life, such as dementia," she said.

In 2020, the English Football Association advised that children under 12 should not be taught to head a ball and under-16s should be exposed to at most 10 headers a week.

Currently, there's no such ban here in Australia, but experts say there are other ways to minimise risks.

Dr Kerry Peak reveals what ways juniors can minimise the risk, "Playing small-sided games, having really small goals, goals under waist-height and if we can focus on foot-based skills then it would actually take headers out of the game quite naturally."

